2 juveniles in custody, accused of making online threats against Union Grove H.S.

RACINE COUNTY — Two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with threats directed toward Union Grove High School.

The Racine County Communications Center received a call involving potential threats directed toward the school on Wednesday, March 29th.

Deputies responded and quickly learned that a 14-and 17-year-old juvenile had communicated threats toward the high school over social media.

Sheriff’s office investigators immediately launched an investigation into the incident and were able to identify both parties involved. Both individuals were quickly located and taken into custody without additional incident.

Both subjects are currently being held on numerous felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence of a credible threat toward Union Grove High School.

Investigators are currently conducting an extensive and thorough investigation into the incident and are working with school officials.

“Regardless of the suspect’s intentions, we will continue to take these types of threats seriously and make arrests. The judicial system needs to send a message that there are serious consequences associated with these types of actions,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.