Milwaukee Business Journal: Aurora Health Care proposes $55M facility at 84South in Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care plans a $55.5 million ambulatory surgery center and medical office building in the 84South development in Greenfield, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The 130,000-square-foot structure will house services including general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, gastrointestinal, pain management and urology.

The new facility within 84South “will serve as a specialty hub and provide new and expanded services that will help us better serve patients in Greenfield and surrounding communities,” Steve Francaviglia, president of Aurora’s greater Milwaukee south service area, said in a press release.

