LAKE GENEVA -- Back for another year, the Lake Geneva Festival of Wine is a three-day celebration that starts Friday, March 31st. And it's about so much more than just drinking wine. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

Lake Geneva Festival of Wine (website)

Welcoming all wine lovers! Join us for the Lake Geneva Festival of Wine at Grand Geneva. We have an entire weekend of vintage entertainment planned for all you enthusiasts, from social wine drinkers to sommeliers. Enjoy Friday night wine dinners at our premier restaurants to kick off the weekend then don’t miss the Grand Tasting on Saturday - our main event - as well as informative seminars and room packages too. Tickets range from $80-$106. Packages for resort stay are also available to reserve and purchase **Must be 21 years old to attend**