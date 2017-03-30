MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Scordato Italian Bakery in Milwaukee. Watch as he makes some of their traditional Sicilian Easter cookies and other baked goods.
Behind the scenes: See how traditional Italian cookies are made at Scordato Bakery
March 30
