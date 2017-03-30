× BizJournal: Sources say ManpowerGroup HQ workers being laid off required to train overseas replacements

MILWAUKEE — People losing their jobs in recent layoffs at ManpowerGroup’s Milwaukee headquarters are being required to train their replacements in order to receive their full severance package, multiple sources have told the Milwaukee Business Journal. The jobs will then be outsourced to India, sources say.

Documents obtained by the Milwaukee Business Journal that describe the “transition period” for employees between now and their final day with the company, say:

“Performance expectations continue during this transition period, and upon successful and professional completion of your transition, you will eligible for the Severance benefits.”

