Crayola announces early it is retiring “Dandelion” from the 24 box of crayons

MILWAUKEE — Friday, March 31st and National Crayon Day — and Crayola has announced early that it is retiring the color Dandelion.

The Facebook post that went up around 1:00 p.m. CDT said the following:

“Surprise! Our beloved Dandelion had a case of wanderlust and decided to announce his retirement early. There’s no taming an adventurous spirit.”

Crayola was expected to announce the retirement on Friday. The company still plans some kind of celebration on Facebook.

What do you think? Is this the right color for Crayola to retire at this time? Cast your vote in our poll.