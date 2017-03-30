It’s a fish fry that’s hard to catch, worth the wait, and only available for a LIMITED TIME

MILWAUKEE -- The Friday fish fry is a Wisconsin tradition -- and one that keeps customers coming back week after week to Fritz's Pub on Milwaukee's southwest side. And it's not just the tasty fish fry that people love. As Brian Kramp found out -- part of it is the unbreakable bond among the family making it.

About Fritz's Pub (website)

Fritz's Pub is a small family run business that features some of the best Serbian and American style foods around.

Dragoslav (Fritz) who was born and raised in Germany, decided to move with his family to start a new life in Milwaukee, WI. A new life also required a new job and Dragoslav knowing what everyone loves decided to open a pub. Using his nickname, Dragoslav called it Fritz's Pub and opened it on September 28, 1978.

After a few years of success of just serving drinks, Fritz decided to expand. In 1981 Fritz's Pub was remodeled adding in additional seating and tables since it would start serving food.