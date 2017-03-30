× Johnson Controls, 1st major sponsor of new Bucks arena, named official “smart building” partner

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Johnson Controls have teamed up to make the new arena in downtown Milwaukee a “smart building.”

The announcement was made Thursday, March 30th, and Bucks officials said Johnson Controls is the first “founding partner” or major sponsor for the new arena.

According to a news release from Bucks officials, Johnson Controls will “implement a variety of technology solutions throughout the arena to enhance the fan experience, improve the building’s performance, reduce energy usage and reduce the arena’s environmental footprint.”

Bucks’ President Peter Feigin said the following in the release:

“This is an absolutely historic day, not just for the Bucks and Johnson Controls but for the city of Milwaukee. Our ownership group is committed to building an arena that will be the gold standard for a sports and entertainment facility while also driving additional development and community growth throughout the region. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish those goals without the partnership and support of Johnson Controls. Together we’re going to build an incredible arena and an incredible future for our home city.”

Alex Molinaroli, chairman and CEO for Johnson Controls said this in the release:

“Johnson Controls has been committed to Milwaukee for 132 years and our partnership with the Bucks is an investment that will make the downtown arena a world class sports and entertainment destination while delivering a winning experience for fans with a building that is smart, connected and sustainable.”

Bucks officials said Johnson Controls will “furnish, install and integrate state-of-the-art smart building solutions throughout the new facility.” According to the Bucks, Johnson Controls’ building, business and specialty systems will be managed on a “unified, intelligent infrastructure including HVAC, building automation, security, lighting, fire protection and information technology” — simplifying and optimizing how the building functions.

In addition to making the arena a “smart building,” as a founding partner, Bucks officials said Johnson Controls will receive sponsorship rights and benefits.

The new Bucks arena and surrounding entertainment and sports center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.