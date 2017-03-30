× Love Portillo’s chocolate cake? Get a slice for just 54 cents on April 6th!

BROOKFIELD — If you’re a fan of Portillo’s double-layer chocolate cake, April 6th is going to be your lucky day!

On that day, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based chain will be celebrating its 54th anniversary by selling 54-cent cake slices.

The 54-cent deal will be available at all locations while supplies last — only one slice per customer!

“We would not be here without two important ingredients – our founder, Dick Portillo, and our devoted fans across the United States,” said CEO Keith Kinsey in a statement. “The Portillo’s team looks forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers.”

Originally founded in Villa Park in 1963, Portillo’s now has 47 restaurants across several states, including one in Wisconsin — on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

The second Wisconsin location is set to open in April at the 84South development in Greenfield. The site is located near 84th and Layton — adjacent to I-894/43. They are NOW HIRING for the new Greenfield restaurant.

Want free Portillo’s chocolate cake once a year? That’s possible if you join the restaurant’s Birthday Club. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.