March 30
-
March 10
-
February 2
-
March 20
-
Art, winter, family & fun: Every winter, Lake Geneva hosts Winterfest, a two week festival
-
Parking on the ice WILL NOT be allowed this year at Winterfest in Lake Geneva
-
-
December 30
-
“Dangerous for everybody:” Meth cook ignites inside hotel room, woman burned, man arrested
-
Fire found in HVAC unit at the Cove in Lake Geneva during investigation into odor of natural gas
-
February 28
-
Town of Geneva police: 44-year-old man from Burlington died when he fell through ice on Lake Como
-
-
“She wasn’t doing too well:” Dog resuscitated after raging fire involving 5 vehicles in Lake Geneva
-
Town of Linn man drowns in Geneva Lake while ice fishing
-
“Countdown is on:” Crews hard at work prepping Erin Hills Golf Course for 2017 U.S. Open