Meatloaf that looks like cupcakes?! Prank your plate for April Fool’s Day — but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- April Fool's Day is this weekend...have any tricks up your sleeve? You could prank your family and friends' plates! Chef Alisa Malavenda joins Real Milwaukee with main dishes that look more like desserts and vice versa.

Breakfast Fun

Soft Boiled Egg and Toast:

Prepare what ever amount of eggs shells needed by using a shape knife and gently cutting tops off the pointy end of the egg. Empty egg contents into a container and reserve for the other use.

Boil egg shells in water to sterilize. Add vanilla yogurt( you will need approximately ½ Cup for 4-6 servings and a small round of a half of apricot or peach to resemble yolk.

Serve with pound cake as toast

Add a pat of butter to skillet and toast sliced pound cake on both sides until golden.

Alternatively you could toast the pound cake. Spoon the yogurt in a circle on top of the toast and add the half of apricot for a sunny-side up egg on toast.

Pot Stickers with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

**For this you need a little dumpling maker ( Available on amazon or at an Asian Grocery)

White Bread or other soft bread

Creamy peanut butter

Round cookie cutter

Apricot jam

Cut a circle out of bread the size of dumpling maker

Place in Press

Add a walnut size dollop of peanut butter in the middle of bread and fold over press squeezing tightly.

Remove from press gently and arrange on Asian plate. Warm a little apricot jam for dipping sauce.

You can also toast these a bit to give it a pan fried look.

Fried Chicken Basket with Baked Beans and French Fries:

For Chicken:

6 C Rice Krispie

4 C mini marshmallows or a 10 oz bag

½ stick butter

white chocolate melting discs

Bran Flakes crushed

Large pretzel rods

Melt while chocolate. Break pretzel rods in half. On the unbroken end dip 2 mini marshmallows in melted chocolate and secure to end of pretzel. Let dry.

Then coat half the pretzel in white chocolate and let dry . Repeat with remaining pretzel rods.

While they are drying, make rice krispie treats by melting butter and marshmallows in a microwave for about 1 minute. Depending on your microwave you may have to zap for another 30 sec.

Add rice cereal and mix coating all of the cereal. Let cool a few minutes.

Grease hands with oil or cooking spray and mold rice krispie treats around pretzel rods to form drum stick working quickly. When cool , dip treat into white chocolate and roll in crushed bran flakes.

For French fries:

Peel 2 granny smith apples and cut into French fry shape with a crinkle cutter.

Loss with cinnamon sugar. You can bake these at 400 degrees if eating right away or keep raw and they will stay crisp.

For Bakes Beans:

Sugar babies, candy coated raisins or coated peanuts

Chocolate and vanilla pudding cups

You can use food coloring to get whatever color you desire.

Mix puddings together add candies to resemble baked beans and put in a little serving dish.

Edible Coca Cola

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

2 Cups cola, divided

drinking straw

In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1 cup cola, let stand for a minute.

Bring remaining cola to a boil and stir in gelatin mixture until dissolved. Pour into glasses, insert straw. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight- covered.

Not So “Chicken Pot Pie”

4 mini pie plate of one large pie plate

1 box refrigerated piecrust

egg wash using 1 beaten egg with a teaspoon water.

Butterscotch pudding

Starburst minis ( yellow and orange

green m&m’s

1 banana

chopped white chocolate

Preheat oven to 400 degrees – unroll pie crust and place on bottom of foil tin. Or cut circles to place in individual ones. Pierce with a fork. Roll a ball about 2 inch size aluminum foil and place on baking sheet. Cut another circle for the top of pie and either create a hole in middle or lattice work top. Place top circle over aluminum foil, brush with egg wash and bake crust in oven approximately 10-15 minutes until golden. Cool on rack.

To make filling:

Prepare pudding and refrigerate. Make fake chicken and vegetables

Place starbursts unwrapped in microwave for about 10 seconds just until warm. Mold them to look like diced carrots and corn. Use the m&ms or green tootsie rolls to make peas. Dice the bananas to look like potatoes and chop white chocolate for the chicken 9 you can also use dried apples.

Fill the bottom crust in the tin and set the other circle on top.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

1 unsliced pound cake (you can also use brioche bread) – you will need to slice it lengthwise and then in half on the diagonal

½ stick of unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup homemade buttercream icing or store bought vanilla frosting

3 drops yellow and 1 drop red food paste for desired color of “cheese”

Slice pound cake long and then in half to resemble each half of the sandwich. Lightly butter pound cake or bread on both sides and cook in a hot skillet until golden brown on each side. Let cool.

Meanwhile, color frosting to resemble American or Velveeta cheese. When cake is cool, spread a layer of frosting on one slice and top with other slice of cake.

Moving on to “dessert” – Your kids will be confused when you serve them cupcakes and sundaes for dinner

“Cupcakes”

Make your favorite meatloaf recipe Or 1p ound ground meat ( beef, pork and veal or turkey)

1/2 C fine chopped onions

1 T Worcestershire

1/3 C chicken stock

1 garlic clove, fine minced

salt and pepper to taste

1 C seasoned bread crumbs

1 egg

½ cup ketchup

2 T brown sugar

chopped bacon crumbles

5 C mashed potatoes (you can separate and use food coloring to dye potatoes, use purple potatoes, beet juice or annatto oil for a more natural “dyed” potato

Mix ground beef, onions, garlic, Worcestershire, stock , salt and pepper

In a bowl. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and beaten egg ; mix just until it is combined ( do not over mix)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ketchup, brown sugar and bacon bits in a small bowl. Spoon a layer of ketchup mixture into the bottom of foil lined cupcake liners. Fill the liners with meat mixture, but leave a space of about ½ inch from top of liner.

Cook between 35-45 minutes . Remove from oven and drain fat from muffin cups

In a bowl combine mashed potatoes with food dye and mix well. Add to pastry bag with a star tip.

Top each “cup cake “ with mashed potatoes and a sprinkle of flaked sea salt.

Sundaes with a “cherry on top”

Use an ice cream scoop to scoop mashed potatoes into a sundae glass.

Add a little gravy (beef au jus for chocolate sauce or pork for caramel sauce ).

Add another scoop of potatoes and more gravy and a small pepperdew on top as the cherry.



Bagel and Lox Petit Cake

Make an inside out bagel and lox

Slice mini bagel in half and smear a layer of cream cheese on the bottom and the top of bagel( not the cut side Add a thin slice of salmon and 1 t capers and close the inside out sandwich so the cut sides of the bagel are now the top and bottom. “Ice” the whole bagel with whipped cream cheese.