SHEBOYGAN — Off the road and into the water. A driver lost control of his truck and plunged into the Sheboygan River Wednesday, March 29th.

Video captured near Taylor and Highway PP, shows crews working to pull the truck out.

Police say the 23-year-old driver suffered minor injuries but he was able to pull himself out.

Officials say there was a mechanical problem and the driver was not impaired.