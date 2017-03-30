× Police: Driver runs red light, collides with school bus near 55th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning, March 30th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 55th and Hadley.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle ran a red light and a school bus struck it.

Some of the passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

