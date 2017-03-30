× Spring is busy at MADACC: Large, adult dogs available for just $25 through April 4th

MILWAUKEE — Spring is a busy time at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, and in an effort to get select large, adult dogs into their forever homes sooner, MADACC is offering a special adoption promotion from Friday, March 31st through Tuesday, April 4th.

Adoption fees for adult dogs, ages six months and older, which weigh 30 pounds and over will be reduced to $25.

Additionally, Milwaukee County residents will be able to purchase a cat or dog license for all animals five months and older.

All pets available for adoption at MADACC are vaccinated, de-wormed, micro-chipped, and spayed/neutered.

CLICK HERE to view animals available at MADACC.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can “pre-qualify” by completing an adoption application in advance by CLICKING HERE.