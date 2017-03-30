× WATCH LIVE: Workers trying to wrangle 6 cattle that escaped slaughterhouse near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Workers on Thursday afternoon, March 30th are working to wrangle six cattle that escaped from a slaughterhouse!

According to KTVI, police blocked off streets as they worked to capture the cattle near the intersection of 15th and Destrehan.

KTVI is reporting one cow was at the intersection of 15th and Destrehan. Two cattle were at Florissant and Salsbury. Three other three cattle were at Branch 21st.

A worker could be seen trying to coax a bull out of a city yard on 15th Street. A cattle trailer was backed up to a home in the area. Officers were seen holding tranquilizer rifles.

Below is video posted to Facebook — showing the cattle running down the street. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

This is a developing story. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.