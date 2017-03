Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released on Thursday, March 20th the traffic camera video of a dump truck that rolled over in the Marquette Interchange.

The dump truck had a full load of stone when it rolled over on Monday morning, March 27th. It spilled its load -- and forced the closed of the ramp from eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-43. The ramp was shut down for hours.

43.035520 -87.924059