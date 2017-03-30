Wisconsin lawmakers offer differing views of youth prison under federal investigation

MADISON — A Democratic lawmaker says meeting with inmates at the Wisconsin’s youth prison left him with serious concerns about conditions there despite recent efforts to improve them.

Assembly Corrections cmte meets about the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison. Members visited the facility on Monday. pic.twitter.com/CxftLNIrHR — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

The Legislature’s Assembly Corrections Committee met Thursday, March 30th to discuss five of its members’ tour of the Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma earlier this week.

Democratic Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, says one teen told him he doesn’t feel comfortable reporting sexual abuse because he fears retaliation. Bowen also says staff told him they are regularly forced to work extra shifts, making it harder for them to do their jobs effectively.

.@DavidFBowen says some Lincoln Hills staff got emotional about being overworked and not having support "to prevent an explosive situation." — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@RepJanel counters @DavidFBowen, who said offenders had concerns: "Most teenage boys and girls are very unhappy" with living situations. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

But Republican Committee Chair Michael Schraa, of Oshkosh, says he was pleasantly surprised by the environment there.

Cmte chair @repschraa: "I felt we were getting the true story because we were one-on-one" with juveniles and juvenile counselors. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@repschraa on Lincoln Hills: “I was extremely and pleasantly surprised about what I saw up there. I really didn’t know what to expect.” — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

Schraa says the committee members didn't go to Lincoln Hills' sister campus, Copper Lake, "because we ran out of time." — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@repschraa says he likes having WI's youth prison in a remote setting b/c it gets youth out of the environment that they broke the law in. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@repschraa blames low staff morale on @ACLUofWisconsin lawsuit and FBI investigation. Says the attention has staff "walking on eggshells." — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@Goyke4Assembly says Lincoln Hills should be converted to an OWI treatment facility. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@Goyke4Assembly says staff told him morale is still low, expects to have more vacancies even as @GovWalker's DOC tries to fill current ones — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

.@Goyke4Assembly: "Just because we didn’t watch a fistfight happen" doesn’t mean there aren’t still problems at Lincoln Hills. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

Housing 165 youth offenders, Lincoln Hills is currently less than one-third full https://t.co/8wUXuxqaPm https://t.co/cMi0K3UXdS — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 30, 2017

Conditions at the facility are being investigated by the federal government after allegations of widespread abuse.