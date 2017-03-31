Chaze Biami sentenced to 20 years in prison for wrong-way crash that injured mother, daughters

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 37-year-old Chaze Biami of Milwaukee to 20 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision for a wrong-way crash that happened on I-43 last June.

Biami pleaded no contest in December to three counts of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and three counts of second degree reckless injury related to the crash. Seven charges were dismissed in the case because of Biami’s no contest plea.

Officials say Biami entered I-43 northbound from the Fond du Lac exit ramp around 4:30 a.m. — and struck another vehicle head-on at I-43 northbound at Wells St.

Kathleen Mathews from Illinois was driving a blue Ford Escort — and was struck by Biami’s vehicle, Sheriff’s officials said. Mathews was initially found to be pulseless and not breathing. She had to be extricated from her vehicle — and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries including broken ribs, kidney hematoma, a fractured right arm, fractures of both legs and an injury to her right lung. She was placed in a medically induced coma at the hospital.

Mathews’ daughters, ages three and five, were also in the car restrained in booster seats. The five-year-old girl suffered cuts as well as pelvic and internal injuries. The three-year-old girl had a broken collarbone, cuts and internal injuries.

Biami admitted drinking the day of the incident. The complaint in this case says based on Biami’s injuries, “he was unable to complete field sobriety tests.” Officials say Biami tested a .14 on the PBT. He did not have a valid driver’s license. Biami was taken to a hospital for cuts and a fractured ankle.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.