Expensive parrot named “Tiki” stolen from Pet World Warehouse; police searching for suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an expensive parrot from Pet World Warehouse located near 108th and Oklahoma. The store’s general manager believes the suspect has done this before. It’s the second time a bird has been stolen from the store in just two months.

The white belly Caique parrot named “Tiki” is approximately six months old and has a yellow head, white stomach and green back/wings.

Police describe the suspect as a lighter-skinned Hispanic or black male, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’10”-5’11” tall, medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat with an older style Milwaukee Brewers logo, puffy black coat and dark colored pants.

The Center for Avian Rehabilitation & Education in Waukesha, says there sadly is a secondary market for these birds and they worry about thefts when they have rare birds in their care.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or “Tiki,” you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.