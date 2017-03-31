Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder
LIVE: Two right lanes blocked on I-894 EB at Loomis Road due to semi fire

FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch

Posted 10:44 am, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14AM, March 31, 2017

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen photos of the Pentagon taken after a plane crashed into it on Sept. 11, 2001, have reappeared in recent days on the FBI’s website six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9/11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn’t know how long they weren’t visible.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.

The photos show plane debris, damage to the building and FBI teams on the site.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline