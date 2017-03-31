Food and drink desires: Discover the science, history behind out cravings, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Museum to preview their event Indulgences. It's an adults-only celebration of our deepest food and drink desires. You can discover the science and history behind some of our most decadent cravings. There will be hands-on experiments and taste testing. Indulgences runs Friday night from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

About the Milwaukee Public Museum (website)

The Milwaukee Public Museum, the largest natural history museum in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the region, provides a dynamic and stimulating environment for learning, with something to excite and challenge visitors with a diversity of interests.

MPM is operated by Milwaukee Public Museum, Inc., a private, non-profit company, and its facilities and collections are held in trust and supported by Milwaukee County for the benefit of the public.

From its modest beginnings in 1882, the Milwaukee Public Museum has grown considerably, with its current collections containing more than 4 million specimens. Permanent exhibits are contained in three and a half floors of exhibit area, with additional space for traveling and temporary exhibits. Tour the Museum's 150,000 square feet of exhibit space to visit Africa, Asia, Europe, the Arctic, South and Middle America, the Pacific Islands and a Costa Rican Rainforest.

Take a small step back in time to the turn-of-the-century Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village and to ancient Mediterranean civilizations. Or, take a giant leap back more than 65 million years to The Third Planet, to see one of the largest dinosaur skulls ever found and a life-sized replica of Tyrannosaurus rex. Stroll amid free-flying butterflies from around the world in The Puelicher Butterfly Wing.