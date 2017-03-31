× Police: Man shot, injured near 42nd and Concordia; appears robbery-related

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night, March 30th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. near 42nd and Concordia.

According to police, a 19-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting appears to be robbery-related.

MPD continues to seek suspect(s) in this incident; the investigation is ongoing.

