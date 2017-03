MILWAUKEE — Mountain Dew did it big in advance of April Fool’s Day (Saturday) — and got the biggest prankster they could find.

The beverage maker arranged to have NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks mess with a few unsuspecting NBA fans in Milwaukee. Watch what happens!

CLICK HERE to visit Antetokounmpo’s bio on Bucks.com.