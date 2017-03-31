MILWAUKEE -- There are all sorts of activities for the creative-minded at Just Kiln’ Time. And pottery is only the beginning. Carl spent the morning trying a little bit of everything for us.

About Just Kiln' Time (website)

The BIGGEST question people ask is, "What made you open a PYOP studio?"Our daughter Aaliyah was born with Cerebral Palsy. Because of this disability, she cannot do what other children can do. One day Aaliyah's school called and asked if Aaliyah could play with clay to see if she would react to it. Two weeks later after Aaliyah's piece was fired, the staff painted her hand and she LOVED it! Her reaction was so touching, and they called us very EXCITED! We took Aaliyah to a PYOP Studio to see for ourselves. When I painted her hand, it tickled her so much, and she laughed so hard it made me cry. About 2 years later we were on vacation in Wisconsin Dells and tried it again. Aaliyah gave us the same reaction. She started LAUGHING again!​