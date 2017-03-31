Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Tiger Woods decides to sit out another Masters

Posted 7:19 pm, March 31, 2017, by

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won’t play in the Masters for the third time in the last four years because he says he is not tournament ready.

Woods announced Friday night on his website that he did everything possible to try to play. He says his back rehabilitation simply didn’t allow him enough time.

He said there was no timetable for his return.

Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February after shooting a 77, claiming back spasms. Since then, he has sat out his own tournament at Riviera, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He even withdrew from a press conference in Los Angeles.

This is the 20-year anniversary of Woods winning his first Masters by a record 12 shots. He last won the Masters in 2005.