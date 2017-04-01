× 7-year-old boy hurt after being struck by vehicle in parking lot in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A seven-year-old boy suffered a severe non-life threatening injury after being stuck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located on Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, witnesses stated the child ran into the lot ahead of his father who was trying to get him to stop. The boy entered the main driving aisle of the lot and collided with the front tire of a Ford pick-up truck driven by a 57-year-old woman.

Police say the driver of the truck advised she did not see the child running into her path because there were vehicles parked shielding her view.

The child suffered a severe non-life threatening injury to his left leg.

The South Shore Fire Department transported him to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not show signs of being impaired and no there were no citations issued.