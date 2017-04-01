“His dream is coming true:” Groundbreaking held for youth center dedicated in memory of Michael Prescott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Friends and relatives of Michael Prescott held a groundbreaking for a new youth center dedicated in his memory on Saturday, April 1st.

Prescott was shot and killed near 12th and Reservoir in November of 2015. No one has been arrested yet for his murder.

Prescott's family feels the new center will help bring the community closer together in his name.

"Now that the gym is being repaired it is like his dream is coming true. I feel like his legacy of peace will reign through this neighborhood. I feel like we're bringing love back to this neighborhood which is a really, really good thing," said Myshell Prescott, victim's sister.

The new youth center will be located at 26th and Auer.