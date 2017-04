MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after two people were shot following a confrontation near 24th and Hopkins.

The shooting occurred Saturday, April 1st.

According to police, two people were shot after a fight at a nearby store.

One of the victims was taken to Froedtert Hospital and the other to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.