Slain Wisconsin detective's uniform to be made into keepsake teddy bears

FLORIDA — A Florida teen is creating a tribute for the family of fallen Wausau Detective Jason Weiland.

14-year-old Megan O’Grady helps families of fallen officers nationwide. She turns the slain officers’ uniforms into teddy bear keepsakes.

O’Grady is the daughter of a police officer, and says that is what inspired her to create Blue Line Bears.

“You see things on the news, like the Dallas shootings and stuff like that. And you see the number of police officers that are losing their lives in the line of duty. You see that number start to rise. It starts getting really depressing because you know it could be your father out there,” said O’Grady.

So far, O’Grady has made 24 bears for 17 different families.