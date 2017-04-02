Brookfield East football star now showing off skills in track and field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield East Senior Samuel Santiago-Lloyd made his mark last fall on the football field. He help lead the Spartans to a State Championship. In that championship game he scored a state record 5 touchdowns. Now he is making his mark in track and field. Samuel throws the shot put for the Spartans. He recently set a personal record with a throw of 50-feet-3-inches. That was good enough for first place at the Greater Metro conference indoor meet. He says his goal this year is to make it to the state track meet and place.