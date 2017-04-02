× Invest in your nest: Ideas for inside your home and out at the REALTORS Home and Garden Show

WEST ALLIS — Sunday, April 2nd was the final day of the 2017 REALTORS Home and Garden Show — billed as the nation’s longest running home and garden show, in its 93rd year.

The REALTORS Home and Garden Show took place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center from March 24th through April 2nd, and offered homeowners looking to “reinvest in their nest” ideas for both inside the home and out!

According to the event’s website, the REALTORS Home and Garden Show featured more than 350 exhibitor booths with the latest interior and exterior products — all under one roof! Visitors had the opportunity to chat one-on-one with industry experts on landscaping, roofing, windows, decks, cabinets, tiling, plumbing, kitchens, baths, decorating, heating, cooling and more.

Additionally, the REALTORS Home and Garden Show featured the following:

Solutions Stage: Presentations from experts on topics like gardening, composting, landscaping, and more.

Daily cooking demos

Milwaukee Public Television Great TV Auction: Collection of art, antiques and collectibles — with more than 1,000 items on display.

Garden market: Featuring garden ornaments, tools, pottery, plants and more.

Admission was $8 for adults, and children ages 12 and under were FREE. Active and retired military members were also FREE with valid military ID.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was LIVE at the REALTORS Home and Garden Show on its last day, Sunday morning, April 2nd during FOX6 WakeUp News:

CLICK HERE to learn much more about the REALTORS Home and Garden Show.