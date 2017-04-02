× Police: 3 struck by gunfire before vehicle crashed into building at 76th and Grantosa

MILWAUKE — A vehicle crashed into a building near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday, April 2nd, after all three occupants of that vehicle were struck by gunfire, police said.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, along with two passengers were struck by gunfire before the vehicle crashed into the building. All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No one is in custody in connection with this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.