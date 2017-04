× Police: 4-year-old accidentally shot after mother left handgun within his reach

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a four-year-old boy was accidentally shot Sunday, April 2nd after, police say, his mother left a handgun within his reach.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. near 60th and Hampton.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, his mother was arrested, and this case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office¬†later this week.

