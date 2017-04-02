× Police: Shots fired after crash involving 2 vehicles near 20th and Capitol; no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 20th and Capitol overnight, which involved the occupants of two vehicles.

Police said a vehicle slammed into the passenger side of another vehicle, and after the crash, an occupant of one vehicle got out and started shooting.

The occupants of the second vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was no longer on scene when FOX6 News crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.