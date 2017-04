× Sheboygan police need YOUR help locating parents of toddler found wandering

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police need YOUR HELP locating the parents of a child found wandering near 12th Street and Alabama Avenue.

Police said the child is a white girl, between the ages of two and three years old. She was wearing a “Dora” shirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.