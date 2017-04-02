× “Thank you for 113 years:” Milwaukee’s iconic Karl Ratzsch Restaurant has closed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s iconic Karl Ratzsch Restaurant has closed.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, posted Sunday, April 2nd reads as follows:

“Thank you for an incredible 113 years of serving Milwaukee and the world. Karl Ratzsch has served its last schnitzel and raised its last beer. Thank you for the memories. We love you Milwaukee.”

The restaurant was temporarily closed in early 2016 after it was sold to C.1880 owner and chef Thomas Hauck.

Located at 320 E. Mason Street, the restaurant was closed for upgrades and renovations and reopened in spring.