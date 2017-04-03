× 2 dead after vehicle slams into utility pole, tree on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people early Monday morning, April 3rd.

It happened near 70th and Marion around 2:10 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole and a tree. Officials say speed and reckless driving appear to have caused the crash.

No additional details have been released.

