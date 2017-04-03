2 dead after vehicle slams into utility pole, tree on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people early Monday morning, April 3rd.
It happened near 70th and Marion around 2:10 a.m.
Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole and a tree. Officials say speed and reckless driving appear to have caused the crash.
No additional details have been released.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.095442 -87.999446