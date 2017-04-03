× 6 Family Dollar stores, 4 in Milwaukee area to close, impacting 50 employees

MILWAUKEE — Six Family Dollar stores in Wisconsin (four in the Milwaukee area) will be closing, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Dollar Express is closing six stores at the following locations:

3048 E. Layton Avenue, St. Francis

102 E. Northland Avenue, Appleton

2621 N. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire

627 W. Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee

4412 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

4130 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee

These closures will take place on or around June 30th, and will impact approximately 50 employees.

The Department of Workforce Development’s regional workforce partners Bay Area Workforce Development Board, Employ Milwaukee and West Central Workforce Development Board will offer “Rapid Response” services to affected workers as appropriate.