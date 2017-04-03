× Brewers spokesman: Young girl struck in knee by flying bat during home opener

MILWAUKEE — A young girl was struck by a flying bat during the Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day matchup vs. the Colorado Rockies Monday, April 3rd at Miller Park.

A Brewers spokesman said the girl was hit in the knee. She went to the First Aid station to get checked out, before returning to her seat to finish watching the game.

FOX6 News was told the girl was “fine” after this incident.

Ahead of last season, in an effort to increase safety for baseball fans, additional netting was installed at Miller Park. The team added netting that starts at the corner of both dugouts that connects with the netting that was already behind the plate as added protection for fans foul balls and any flying bats.

This, after a fan was severely injured when she was in the face by a foul ball in July of 2015.

As for the Brewers opener, Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies.

Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday’s opener.

Tony Wolters scored from third with two outs in the seventh after Jett Bandy threw to second trying to catch Charlie Blackmon stealing. The ball short-hopped second baseman Jonathan Villar and trickled away on the infield dirt, allowing Wolters to go home.

Villar also bobbled a relay throw at second on what could have been an inning-ending double play on a sharp bouncer by Blackmon, allowing Reynolds to score from third for a 5-4 lead.

Carlos Estevez got the win.