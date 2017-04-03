FOX6 crew hangs at Miller Park on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Opening Day 2017 is here — and there’s a lot of NEW to consume as a fan headed to Miller Park. But we’re ready to sort it all out for you.

Here’s what you need to know:

All fans in attendance will receive a Brewers 2017 magnetic schedule, presented by Pick ‘n Save. The 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race: Prior to first pitch on Opening Day, the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages will participate in the 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Klement’s plant on Chase Ave. The Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages™ will deliver the “First Brat” all the way to Miller Park (weather permitting).

