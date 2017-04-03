× Germantown police: Dog found tied to tree in wooded area; seemingly abandoned

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are looking for the person or persons who tied a dog to a tree — and seemingly abandoned the animal.

Police said the dog was found behind the Pizza Hut restaurant near Pilgrim Road and Mequon Road on Sunday afternoon, April 2nd.

Police believe he may have been intentionally abandoned, as he was tied to a tree in a wooded area. If that is not the case, and you are the dog’s owner, police said “no worries.” They’ll reunite you with your dog after you meet with police about this situation.

After this incident, police are reminding animal owners that if you can no longer care for a pet, you should be kind and turn the pet over — as mistreating animals is a crime.