× Get to Miller Park with ease: “Brewers Line” begins service on Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Baseball is back at Miller Park and so is the new and improved Brewers Line.

The Brewers Line is fast, safe and lets you avoid the hassle of game day parking. According to a press release, the route now serves 20 stops, along three entertainment districts.

All season long the Brewers Line will pick up and drop off fans along Water Street, Cathedral Square and Wisconsin Avenue.

Adults pay only $2.25 cash or $1.75 M•CARD each way. Kids 6 to 11 and seniors 65 and over are only $1.10 each way.

The Brewers Line buses operate approximately every 30 minutes for two hours before game time, Opening Day and marquee game buses operate more frequently. Return trip bus service leaving Miller Park operates for one half-hour after the end of the game.

Brewers Line bus stops each have a baseball sticker to indicate a stop. Buses drop passengers off at the MCTS transit area near the Home Plate Gate. For a map and a list of stops visit RideMCTS.com/Brewers

Brewers Line Bus Stops: