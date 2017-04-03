× Help save lives! Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross

MILWAUKEE — Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross this spring to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

According to the Red Cross, donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished to keep up with hospital patient need. Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation.

Eligible donors can give red blood cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation, where available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

While donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood, type O, A negative and B negative donors are urged to give Power Reds if they meet the additional eligibility criteria. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type in an emergency. Similarly, type O positive can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Types A negative and B negative can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients. Power Red donations help ensure a stable supply of these critical blood types.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/3/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wayland Academy, S University Ave & Park Ave

4/4/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wayland Academy, S University Ave & Park Ave

Horicon

4/5/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Hustisford

4/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Waupun

4/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

4/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

4/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

4/19/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

5/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

5/5/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

5/1/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

4/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

4/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

4/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

4/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

5/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

5/5/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

Oak Creek

5/4/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

4/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

4/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

Saukville

4/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Lutheran Church, 851 W. Dekora Street

_______________

Racine

Racine

5/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., REAL Charter School, 5915 Erie. Street

Union Grove

4/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Christian School, 417 15th St

Waterford

4/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/11/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

4/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Kohler

4/5/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Sheboygan

4/7/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/14/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave

4/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/5/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

4/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

4/5/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

4/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, N6686 Hwy 12

4/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunset Park Rec Building, 200 Devendorf St

Lake Geneva

4/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

4/12/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

5/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

4/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Kewaskum

4/4/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main St

West Bend

4/13/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/4/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Paychex, 375 Bishops Way

Delafield

4/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Johns Northwestern Military Academy, 1101 Genesee St

Hartland

4/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

5/5/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Mukwonago

4/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

4/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

5/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

North Lake

5/1/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

4/10/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

4/4/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

4/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave