Man taken to hospital via Flight for Life after falling from ladder at auto body shop in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after he fell from a ladder and suffered a traumatic injury on Monday, April 3rd.

It happened shortly before noon at Quality Auto Body — near Packard and Durand.

According to officials with the South Shore Fire Department, Flight for Life landed on Highway 32, just south of Highway 11, and as a result, Highway 32 northbound and southbound were closed, along with eastbound Highway 11 in order to allow the helicopter to land safely.

The man was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment, and the roads reopened around 12:30.

