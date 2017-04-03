× “One of my biggest inspirations:” JJ Watt surprises his 4th grade teacher in Pewaukee, who’s retiring

PEWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Badgers and current Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is proving once again just how classy he is. The beloved former Badgers player shared video to his Facebook page — showing his surprise for his fourth grade teacher, retiring after 41 years.

In the video posted to his Facebook page, JJ Watt called Mrs. Keefe one of his “favorite teachers of all time.”

“She happens to be the person who told me I could play for the Badgers, and play in the NFL. She is one of the biggest inspirations for me, and she’s retiring. She’s in class today. It’s about 11:18 on a Monday, and we’re going to go surprise her,” Watt said in the video.

Watt surprised his teacher with cake, some shoes and a trip to Houston for her and her husband — for the Charity Classic Softball Game.

As you might imagine, Mrs. Keefe was blown away!

WATCH:

The video has been viewed more than a million times, and shared more than 11,000 times.