MILWAUKEE — Some damp conditions in the parking lots and a few light sprinkles did not deter thousands of Milwaukee Brewers fans from taking part in a special tradition — Opening Day tailgating. Fired up grills, home-made shelters and the warmth of friendship helped keep spirits high on Monday, April 3rd.

We invite you to check out dozens of photos of die-hard Brewers fans excited about the start of 2017 season.

PHOTO GALLERY