Recognize her? Mount Pleasant police seek suspect after Tri City bank robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police have shared photos of a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred at the Tri City National Bank within the Pick ‘n Save store on N. Green Bay Road.

It happened Saturday, April 1st around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black woman, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, standing approximately 5’4″ and 5’7″ tall, and weighing between 155 and 175 pounds. She was wearing black pants, black boots and a black coat. She was last seen headed east towards N. Green Bay Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Pleasant police.