Want to work at Lambeau Field?! Job fairs set for April 12th, 13th for 2017 season

GREEN BAY — Want to work at Lambeau Field this Green Bay Packers season?! The Green Bay Packers are looking for gameday employees to assist with Packers home games and events, and provide legendary customer service to all guests at Lambeau Field — and there are job fairs set for April 12th and 13th.

According to a news release from Packers officials, gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions, and must be at least 18 years old to be considered for security positions.

Walk-in job fairs will be held on April 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and April 13th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fifth floor Terrace Suites in the South End of Lambeau Field. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

According to Packers officials, qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If you’d like to attend the job fairs, you should enter through the Shopko Gate and take the elevators up to the fifth floor.

If you’re unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Relations desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.