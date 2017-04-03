× Why a Chicago firm paid $25M for downtown Boston Store building, and how the deal came together

MILWAUKEE — The prominent Boston Store building in downtown Milwaukee now has new owners.

The building on Wisconsin Avenue also houses the Bon-Ton headquarters. It sold for $25 million on Friday, March 31st.

City officials recently helped finance renovation work to keep Bon-Ton’s 750 jobs in Milwaukee for at least another decade.

With that deal locked up, Chicago-based North Wells Capital closed its purchase of the building.

