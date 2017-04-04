× ​ProHealth Care planning $15M heart center at Waukesha Memorial

WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care is planning a $15 million heart and vascular center in Waukesha.

The new building will be constructed on the campus of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital near S. Washington Avenue and Madison Street.

The center will have 28 exam rooms, a cardiac rehab gym and a demonstration kitchen for teaching heart-healthy cooking.

The building is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

